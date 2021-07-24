Eugene police: Two people in custody, two others injured in Lane County Fairgrounds shooting

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reported in a tweet that it had arrested two people in connection to a shooting at the Lane County Fairgrounds.
Just after 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Eugene police tweeted that 911 had been called, regarding shots fired at the Lane County Fairgrounds. Two people are in custody and two other seemed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No reason for the shooting or other information has been released at this time. Police report the investigation will continue.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is made available.