EUGENE, Oregon — Cascade Middle School in Eugene is in lockout after shots were reportedly at the school Friday morning.

Bethel School District says all students are safe and unharmed. Police are at the school.

Students will remain in their classrooms until the district gets further instructions from law enforcement. The district asks that people do not call the school.

Eugene police told KEZI a suspect was shot. KVAL reports the shooting was inside the school.

See the lockout alert on the Bethel School District website