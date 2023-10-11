Estacada School District announces closure Wednesday due to 'threat'

The district says, its working with law enforcement regarding a 'threat' made against the district and taking an abundance of caution.

ESTACADA, Ore. — On Tuesday night, the Estacada School District in Clackamas County announced on their website that classes will be canceled Wednesday due to a "threat" made to the district.

The district said they are working with law enforcement agencies regarding a "threat" made to the district. They also stated, they're "closing in an abundance of caution."

A representative from the district did confirm the closure to KGW. They have not yet revealed any details regarding the nature of the threat. KGW reached out to the Clackamas County Sheriffs office for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This comes just over a week after a Tualatin middle school recently prompted evacuations which lead to cancelled classes the following day due to multiple threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

