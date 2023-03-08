Yes, that's a robot serving your dinner. No, he's not replacing any humans

An Estacada restaurant owner wants to set the record straight about her new helper named "Plato."

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Since April, a steakhouse and bar in Estacada launched a big post-pandemic idea to help out the small number of servers often swamped with customers. Owner Sherry Andrus brought in "Plato," a small robot who will serve plates of food.

"He's new," Andrus said. "There're only like 20 of them. Twenty Platos around the world."

She expected the smiles and the curiosity, as the robot navigated a crowded dining room to drop off orders. Many people online also supported this idea, including several from out of state who promised to drop in the next time they're in Oregon.

What she didn't expect — at least in the beginning — was the backlash.

"There are some people who will be in the dining room and say, 'Don't bring that to my table; I don't want it.' And we respect that," she said. "And I've had people text me and say I don't mind going to your restaurant, but I do not want to be served by that robot."

Andrus believes there's a disconnect between what people think about the robot and what the robot actually does. She acknowledges there are real fears about AI, but Andrus said Plato isn't replacing any humans employed at her restaurant.

Especially on a busy night, she said Plato can be a big help.

"As a server, as a bartender, I don't have to be stressing that bell is dinging and all these people's food is up. I know Plato is there. I can focus on you 100% [and] Plato can bring the food as soon as I am done," Andrus said. "I could go to those people and go, 'How is everything?' And they can go, 'I need some ranch dressing,' and I'm like, 'Let me go grab that for you.' I am not replacing one single person with Plato."

In her five years of ownership, she's faced the same struggles as many owners statewide: from a pandemic and a decline in customers, to rising costs and a labor shortage. But given the location, Andrus said, the recruiting challenges come with a twist.

"We advertise outside [of this area] and people, once they Google Estacada, they realize it's too far of a commute for them, and so they just drop it, and say too far," Andrus said. "So, you're kind of stuck with what you have here."

To help the dedicated staff she does have, Plato does the trick. While she can't win everyone over, for the ones who do venture in, she can make the service better.

"It's just being open-minded enough to understand why the tool was implemented in the first place," Andrus said. "I want them to have more quality time with the guests, and that's what Plato helps us do."