'Why take the chance?': Estacada bans lighting fireworks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

City councilmembers voted unanimously to ban the use of fireworks in Estacada. They join a growing list of cities and counties taking that precaution.

ESTACADA, Ore. — As fire concerns continue to grow, the city of Estacada on Thursday, banned lighting off fireworks within city limits. They joined several other cities and counties taking the preventative measure.

In September, people in Estacada watched as the devastating Riverside Fire got within a half mile of their city. Because of that, dry conditions and a recent record-breaking heat wave, Estacada City Council members voted unanimously to ban lighting fireworks.

“I think we can handle a Fourth of July with no fireworks,” said Amy Fritz, outside a downtown Estacada bar. Everyone else KGW spoke with agreed with her.

“No more fires in Estacada, please,” said Johnathon Davis. “So, no more fireworks.”

“Why take the chance?” said a man who went by Zig. “You don't need to do that, just for that little ka-bang — I'm sorry, but we gotta let it go for this year.”

For firefighters, the ban was a relief.

“We don't want a repeat of last year, we don't even want to come close,” said Estacada Fire District Chief Ian O’Connor. “It's a little ominous to have that right there,” said O’Connor, pointing to the fire scar. “You only have to look on that burned hillside and see how close last year's Riverside Fire came to town.”

There are still fireworks stands in the city. Carly Richardson's family owns Big Bang Fireworks, which has set up a stand in Estacada for the last 10 years.

“I was evacuated from my home during the wildfire as well,” said Richardson. “A lot of people are nervous and scared about these fireworks but we're talking legal, low-to-the-ground fireworks that can be lit very safely.”

No matter how low or high the fireworks get, the ban applies to all of them.