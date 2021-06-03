Enchanted Forest to reopen Saturday after long closure

The amusement park will open June 5. Visitors are required to reserve a spot and buy a ticket online. For now, the park will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

TURNER, Ore. — Enchanted Forest announced it will reopen June 5 following a long closure.

There will be COVID-19 safety measures in place and anyone 5 and older will be required to wear a mask indoors.

Visitors must also reserve a spot and buy a ticket online. As of Thursday, tickets for June 5-6 were already sold out, according to the amusement park's Facebook page.

The latest reopening announcement comes weeks after Enchanted Forest delayed its initial reopening last month due to backlash from the community over planned mask requirements and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The backlash came during an already difficult year. Enchanted Forest was shut down for much of 2020 due to the pandemic. To cover business losses, the park opened a GoFundMe, which raised over $459,000. In February, an ice storm caused trees to fall and damage the park, delaying the reopen once again for repairs.

For now, the park will be open 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Enchanted Forest said it plans to expand operating hours and days soon.