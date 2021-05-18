Enchanted Forest delays opening due to 'threats and comments' over mask requirement

Businesses can still require customers to wear masks whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

TURNER, Ore. — Enchanted Forest, the popular Willamette Valley amusement park south of Salem, has delayed its planned opening after receiving “threats and comments” from the community over planned mask requirements and safety protocols.

“Unfortunately, recent comments and threats have made clear that our community is not in agreement as to how we will interact in public places with regard to mask requirements for those who are vaccinated versus those who are not vaccinated,” the park said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that nationally, people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) updated its rules to follow CDC guidelines, but said businesses can continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

Here is the full statement from Enchanted Forest:

"We have been hard at work preparing the park to reopen. We had hoped to do so this weekend with safety protocols consistent with the most up-to-date guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Governor, and the state epidemiologist. Unfortunately, recent comments and threats have made clear that our community is not in agreement as to how we will interact in public places with regard to mask requirements for those who are vaccinated versus those who are not vaccinated.

"We recognize this is an important issue and look forward to specific guidance from our State officials as to our responsibility as a business that invites the public to be our guests. However, until we are confident we can do so safely, we will not be able to reopen. Our commitment to being a place where families can spend time together free of unnecessary hate and conflict simply outweighs our strong desire to reopen our business."

The park was closed during half of its season in 2020 due to the pandemic. When it reopened, the park’s capacity was too small to meet its annual budget, so the owners auctioned off signs and other memorabilia to raise money. They also started a GoFundMe and asked for donations.