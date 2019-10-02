GRESHAM, Ore. — The city and county's emergency shelter system has kept hundreds of homeless people safe from the cold.



Saturday night there 400 extra beds opened up in churches, community centers and public service buildings.

Around noon Sunday, people were still keeping warm at the East County Health Center in Gresham.

"I think it's awesome," said Mitchel Thompson who was staying at the East County Health Center. "A lot of people would probably freeze to death -- it actually does seem like this winter has kicked in earlier, the snow's already hit. We'll see. It's probably going to be a lot worse, it seems like."

"As much as they're there to help, there are not enough resources. I think there should be more done," said Dora Severs, who was also using the facility in Gresham.

Officials have pledged to turn no one away from winter shelters.

To find a shelter with available space, and to get a ride to it, call 2-1-1.

For a list of locations, click here.

For information on needed donations, click here.