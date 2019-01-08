UPDATE Aug. 1:

Skye Kahli said the elevator was fixed on Thursday.

She also said the apartment manager gave her two checks totaling a little over $1,000. The checks were dated July 26 and Aug. 1.

Original story from July 31:

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Mobility-challenged residents of an affordable housing unit in North Portland are upset that a broken elevator has trapped them in their building.

“This feels like torture,” said Skye Kahli.

The lone elevator in the Dawson Park Apartments, near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, has been broken for almost a week. Stairs are the only way up and down.

Kahli cannot walk and is confined to a wheelchair. She has been trapped in her fourth-floor apartment for days.

“I haven’t had any fresh air,” said Kahli. “I’ve missed three medical appointments.

Chella Reinichen is also confined to a wheelchair and as a result, has also been stuck in her upper-floor apartment. "I’ve got cabin fever basically," she said.

Mike Benner, KGW

Veronica Aderonmu can walk, but she has Multiple Sclerosis. She says a non-working elevator is unacceptable.

“I have two little dogs I have to bring down three times a day,” said Aderonmu. “Going back up the stairs my back, legs, everything is hurting.”

KGW went looking for answers. We found out Home Forward, a government agency, runs the affordable housing unit.

Home Forward released the following statement to KGW:

The health and safety of the people we serve is paramount to Home Forward and our partners, and we understand that an elevator malfunction seriously impacts their day-to-day lives. We sincerely apologize to all of the residents at Dawson Park for this significant inconvenience.

On Monday, July 22nd staff noticed a rumbling noise coming from Dawson Park’s only elevator. Coincidentally, a State inspector arrived to inspect the elevator that same day and told staff that it was in working order. On Thursday, July 25th, the call buttons in the elevator stopped working and we immediately put in an urgent work order to the elevator repair company. We also immediately posted notices around the building alerting people about the malfunction. Service technicians inspected the elevator during the evening of July 25th and it was determined that a part needed to be ordered to fix the elevator. The part arrived yesterday, it is being prepared for installation and we anticipate the elevator will be functioning by tomorrow, August 1st.

We know that Dawson Park is home to people who have mobility issues and who cannot use the building’s stairs. We prioritized finding those residents' alternative living arrangements while the elevator was inoperable. Those residents were offered hotel vouchers for $125 a night for five nights or for as long as the elevator was not working. Residents with mobility issues who decided to stay in their units while the elevator was not working were able to keep the total of $625 as an acknowledgment of this significant disruption to their home.

Again, Home Forward takes these issues very seriously and we have done everything in our power to make the situation as manageable as possible for the people who call Dawson Park home.

We asked Kahli if she had received the financial offers that Home Forward promised.

“No, no, no, no,” she said. “It’s not as if they didn’t have [an] opportunity.”

Aderonmu said she knew nothing about the offers either.

Wheelchair-bound Reinichen did get their offer and took the $625. “I’m not going to be mad about being compensated for it,” Reinichen said. “It feels like they were scrambling.”

Home Forward tells KGW the elevator should be fixed and working sometime Thursday. Kahli said she's not holding her breath.

“It’s such a hopeless situation.”