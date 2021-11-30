Oregon testing a voluntary electronic tool to verify proof of COVID vaccination

OHA is testing a tool that it said is modeled after a similar one in Washington and California that utilizes a QR code to show vaccination status when needed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is working on an electronic vaccine verification tool that Oregonians would be able to use to share their COVID-19 vaccination status with businesses that ask for proof of verification.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the tool would be optional and people would volunteer to opt-in.

Oregon is testing a model of its tool with "communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19," OHA said.

The goal is to make it available to anyone in Oregon in the spring of 2022. Oregon does not require businesses to ask for customers' proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but many restaurants and bars in Portland have established their own requirements. Places like the Rose Quarter, which includes the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers play, require proof of vaccination where this optional tool may be a convenient option.

Not much else is known yet about how the tool would work, but the OHA said it is modeled after a similar tool used in Washington and in California.

On November 23, Washington launched a digital COVID-19 verification record card that includes a QR code that can be scanned to prove if you're fully vaccinated, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The new tool comes as more businesses require proof of vaccination to enter. King County, Washington's most populous county that also covers Seattle, has required proof of vaccination for indoor dining and events and large outdoor gatherings since October. Washington also started requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for large gatherings starting Nov. 15.

California launched its own digital tool in June and works similar to Washington's with a QR code.