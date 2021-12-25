Elderly woman dies in Portland house fire on Christmas Eve

Fire investigators said crews found one elderly female dead in a back room of the home, but the fire appears to be accidental at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fatal house fire on Christmas Eve has left one elderly woman dead, Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) said.

PF&R crews were called out to a residential fire on North Greely Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arriving, fire crews said smoke could be seen coming from the single-story home. Firefighters with the first engine forced their way through the front door and began looking for possible victims.

Inside the home firefighters could see flames showing from a window towards the back of the house, PF&R said.

Due to a lot of clutter inside the home, fire crews said it was hard getting a hose line close enough to douse the flames.

The fire burned a hole in the floor of the kitchen which also presented challenges for the crews attacking the blaze.

Once firefighters were able to reach the fire it was put out quickly, PF&R said.

Upon doing a thorough search of the home, fire crews found a woman dead at the back of the house.

This fire is still under investigation by PF&R, but investigators do believe the fire was accidental in nature. A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time.