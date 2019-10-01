The Oregon Humane Society offered free pet food Thursday and the Oregon Zoo is offering free admittance to unpaid federal workers and contractors until the shutdown ends.

They join a growing list of groups in Portland and around the country helping workers who suddenly find themselves without a paycheck.

Of 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown, about 500,000 are deemed essential. They are working without pay. The balance are out of work and furloughed.

In Atlanta, furloughed workers with federal ID can get two free beers at Sweetwater Brewery.

In Colorado, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering free admission to furloughed workers. A restaurant in Colorado Springs is offering free meals.

In Washington D.C., with a heavy number of federal workers out, DC Water and Washington Gas are offering flexible payment plans. Some banks are offering to revise loan schedules.

A gym in D.C. is offering free workout times. A local burger chain is offering free meals. Even massage therapists are offering discounts.

In Knoxville, Tenn., the food bank Second Harvest is distributing boxes with enough food for a week to TSA workers.