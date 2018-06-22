PORTLAND, Ore. – Thousands of people will ride nude through the streets of Portland on Saturday night for the annual Naked Bike Ride.

The year’s ride begins at 9 p.m. at Cathedral Park in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland. Riders will begin meeting at 8 p.m. As is tradition, the full route will not be revealed beforehand.

Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride

Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Warning: Nudity)

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

Nearly 9,000 people bared it all during last year’s ride, which began at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland.

