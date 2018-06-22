PORTLAND, Ore. – Thousands of people rode nude through the streets of Portland on Saturday night for the annual Naked Bike Ride.

The annual ride began at 9 p.m. at Cathedral Park in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland. Riders began meeting at 8 p.m. As is tradition, the full route was not revealed beforehand.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

Nearly 9,000 people bared it all during last year’s ride, which began at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland.

