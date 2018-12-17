Is there anything better than the smell of fresh pine during the holidays? It’s many families’ tradition to come together and choose a Christmas tree, schlep it home, decorate it, then stare at it until the new year.

But it could be home to lots of little critters you don’t necessarily want at Christmas dinner.

This year, people have been posting photos of praying mantis egg sacs they found on their trees on social media. However, the Pacific Northwest Pest Management Handbooks website has a whole list of pests you might find on your trees here in the PNW.

Be sure to check your tree for walnut-shaped sacs, that’s where the praying mantis are lurking. For reference, they look like this:

Daniel Reed If you happen to see a walnut sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don't fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 preying mantis eggs! We had two egg masses on...

Social media posts abound on the subject. Some say they've calmly found a couple on their trees and discarded them, others say the sacs have hatched and infested their trees.

Igor Bumshteyn Found a praying mantis egg sac in our 🌲

Adam Wilburn PSA for today. Check your Christmas tree for praying mantis egg casings unless you dont mind 200 tiny babies hatching in a week or so! This was in mine 😀 feel free to share 👍

Just a word to the wise: Bringing in the outside into your home could bring in more than you bargained for. However, be wary when treating your tree for pests, as some treatments can damage your tree. If you decide to treat with pesticide, be sure to read the label carefully.