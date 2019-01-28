PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lucky Labrador Brewery off Southeast Hawthorne is paying tribute to British street artist Banksy with a new mural that seemingly appeared overnight Friday.

It's inspired by Banksy’s "Girl with Balloon," one of the artist's most recognizable works of art.

But this one, which adorns the wall just east of the parking lot, was painted by "Barksy."

Lucky Lab owner Greg Geist said Saturday they like to decorate their brewpubs with parodies of famous artwork.

Geist says it took him and another employee about 15 hours to complete yesterday.

He said the murals are a way for them to "honor the artist with a lucky lab twist."

