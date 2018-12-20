Eddie the sea otter, who rose to worldwide fame with his viral dunk videos at the Oregon Zoo, has died at age 20.

Eddie was humanely euthanized after "a decline related to his advanced years," according to the zoo.

Eddie was one of the oldest known sea otters in the world, but he was still dunking on his 20th birthday. Twenty years old is practically ancient in sea-otter years, according to zoo keepers. They rarely live past age 15.

Eddie was abandoned as a pup off the coast of California and rescued in 1998. He came to the Oregon Zoo in 2000.

In 2012, Oregon Zoo staff trained Eddie to dunk a basketball as therapy for his arthritic elbow joints. Once video of his routine got out, Eddie went viral and his dunks were seen around the world.