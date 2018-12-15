High winds on Friday led to an hours-long closure of a section of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon on Friday.

On Saturday, Oregon State Police showed why a roughly 90-mile stretch of the highway was closed between Pendleton and La Grande.

The agency released photos of a semi-truck they say was blown over by the high winds. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported gusts of 90 mph in the area on Friday.

The driver was not hurt, OSP said.

Photos: Strong winds blow over semi-truck