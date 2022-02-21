Multiple crashes close I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

Photos from the scene show cars and semi-trucks spread across the freeway.

PENDLETON, Ore. — Multiple crashes about 21 miles east of Pendleton have caused the closure of Interstate 84 in both directions between Pendleton and La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Monday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, while the westbound lanes will be closed overnight, ODOT told KTVB in Boise.

Photos from the scene posted to tripcheck.com by ODOT show cars and semi-trucks spread across the freeway.

The crash happened around milepost 230, about 21 miles east of Pendleton. The closure starts at Exit 216, about six miles east of Pendleton, and ends at Exit 265 in La Grande.

I-84 is also closed to trucks in Ontario due to limited parking in Baker City and La Grande. Oregon state highways 204 and 245 are closed to all but local traffic and are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic, ODOT said.

Check tripcheck.com for updates.

