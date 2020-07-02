A flood warning is in effect until Satuday morning for the Umatilla River in northeastern Oregon, according to the National Weather Service.

The river overflowed its banks Friday, flooding roadways and shutting down schools.

Interstate 84 westbound is closed in LaGrande and just west of Baker City due to flooding.

At 6 a.m. Friday, the river was measured at 17.4 feet, well over the flood stage of 12.3 feet, the weather service reported. It was expected to fall below flood stage Saturday.

"Turn around, don`t drown. Never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas," the NWS warns. "The water may be too deep to allow for safe passage. As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road."

Crews from the Pendleton fire and police and Umatilla Tribal fisheries department rescued a homeless man from an island the Umatilla River Friday. During the rescue, the river rose six inches.