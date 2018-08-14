BURNS, Ore. — Eight people were killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Eastern Oregon on Monday.

Seven of the eight were in one of the SUVs and were reportedly relatives from Washington. Five were children.

The head-on collision happened just after 10 a.m. on Highway 78 southeast of Burns, Oregon State Police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, Mark Rundell of Prairie City, Oregon, was heading west on Highway 78 when, for an unknown reason, the SUV veered into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, according to OSP Captain Tim Fox.

The driver and all six passengers of the 2016 4Runner died at the scene.

OSP identified the driver as 29-year-old Erika Carter Boquet of Tacoma, Washington. Passengers in the SUV were 28-year-old Kyla Marie Brown, 11-year-old Isabella Earlene Boquet, 8-year-old Elisabeth Ann Boquet, 6-year-old Tytis Michael Boquet, 10-year-old Arianna Marie Brown and 2-year-old Xavier King Johnson.

Rundell also died at the scene. There were no passengers in his SUV.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the family of seven was heading to Las Vegas for vacation.

© 2018 KGW