PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say eight people were killed in a crash involving two vehicles in eastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the head-on collision happened after 10 a.m. Monday on Highway 78 southeast of Burns.

Oregon State Police Capt. Timothy Fox said he didn't immediately have any more information on the crash, including the identities of the people involved or the circumstances leading to the crash.

Fox says he didn't believe he would have more information until Tuesday.

© 2018 KGW