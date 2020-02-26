PENDLETON, Ore. — The city of Pendleton will get $1.8 million through an emergency loan for repairs to a critical levee damaged by massive flooding in northeast Oregon earlier this month

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the no-interest loan is part of a larger $11.65 million recovery package she outlined last week, but is the only part of the proposal that can advance without lawmakers' approval.

GOP politicians in both the Oregon House and Senate walked out Tuesday to stall a vote on a climate change bill. 

Brown declared a state of emergency in three Oregon counties after severe flooding caused by unusually heavy rain and snowmelt. 

Photos: Damage in Pendleton area after Umatilla River floods
Damage in Stanfield, Oregon on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Stanfield in Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Stanfield on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Tree falls on a home in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage to Interstate 84 south of Hermiston on Feb. 8, 2020 due to flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding
Damage in Pendleton on Feb. 8, 2020 after flooding