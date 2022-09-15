Explosive demolition brings down Oregon's last coal-fired power plant

Explosives were used Thursday morning to level the 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant, which shut down in 2020.

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Boardman Coal plant, which had become Oregon's last remaining coal-fired power plant by the time it was shut down two years ago, got an explosive final sendoff Thursday morning.

Demolition crews set off explosives at 10 a.m. Thursday to bring down the facility's towering 656-foot smokestack in a controlled fall, along with the boiler, destroying most of the plant's main building.

Explosives were placed around the base of the stack and the boiler support structure and triggered within seconds of each other, according to a news release from plant owner Portland General Electric. The demolition was expected to take less than a minute.

The power plant is located in Boardman in the Columbia River Gorge, about 170 miles east of Portland. It began operating in 1980 and ran for 40 years, according to PGE.

When running at top output, it burned through five-and-a-half tons of coal per minute, according to staff during a tour before the closure, producing enough power for about 500,000 homes.

The plant shut down in October 2020, and the decommissioning had been planned since 2010, when PGE agreed to shut the plant down 20 years early as part of a settlement in an environmental lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club.