PORTLAND, Ore. — Eastbound U.S. 26 reopened at Interstate 405 after officers took a man in an apparent mental health crisis into custody Monday evening.

Police said the man was armed with a knife.

The closure began around 4 p.m. during the busy Monday evening commute. Police reopened U.S. 26 at around 5:30 p.m. after officers safely disarmed the man and took him into custody. Police said he will receive needed medical care.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays in the area through the commute. Eastbound traffic was detoured off the highway to Jefferson Street during the closure.