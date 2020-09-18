Eagle Creek restaurant dishes out free meals to firefighters, first responders

The Eagle Creek Saloon has served up more than 300 free meals in the last week.

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — Megan Freauff has managed the Eagle Creek Saloon for years. She may very well be in the midst of her proudest moment yet.

"We love our community," she said. "Love our people around here."

Freauff is managing a team of people who are dishing out free meals to firefighters and locals battling the wildfires down the road.

"Everyone has done a tremendous job to keep us safe and we want to say thank you and this is our way to say thank you," she said.

According to Freauff, the saloon has whipped up well over 300 meals since late last week. Some of them have been handed out by saloon patron Mike Gould.

"I feel like I want to help," he said. "Most people want to help each other out. At least I think they do anyway."

He is on to something there. In Portland there is something called World Central Kitchen. Celebrity chef Jose Andres has partnered with local chefs to get food to those in need following a disaster, in this case the wildfires. Rep. Earl Blumenauer toured the World Central Kitchen site Thursday.

"Chef Andres is world famous for being where they're needed," said Blumenauer. "Whether it's Puerto Rico, helping here, moving to the South in the aftermath of the hurricanes, showing how people can work together to provide that basic need."

Working together to provide a need is exactly what is happening at the Eagle Creek Saloon. Manager Megan Freauff does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

"I'll be doing this for as long as this fire is active and it's 100% contained and I have the resources to do so," she said.