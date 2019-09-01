The shared e-scooter program remains on hold in Portland, but there have been a bunch of scooter sightings around town. Turns out some people decided not to wait for lawmakers to act and bought their own.

"I like how easy and cheap they are to use. It's an eco-friendly way to get around," e-scooter rider Daniel said.

Portland's shared e-scooter trial from three companies: Bird, Lime and Skip was a hit. Eighty-five percent of people surveyed by the city highly recommended them.

"I thought the scooters were fabulous," said another man. "It was an intimate way to view and experience a city."

But now they're on hiatus.

At NW Pro Gear bike shop in southeast Portland, one of their regular customers asked to special an e-scooter for his son back in November just as the city's program was shutting down.

"When we got his in and had it in the shop for a couple days we, had people showing interest and saying that's really cool and asking if they can ride it around and check it out,” store owner Dimitriy Kuzmich said. “Before we knew it, we were ordering more of them."

The Craigslist ad he posted has helped NW Pro Gear sell upwards of 20 just in the past month.

"There's definitely demand for them," Kuzmich said. "For people who have tried them, there's really good feedback and they really like them a lot."

It's the only brick and mortar store KGW could find that sells e-scooters for adults. They're all over Amazon.com ranging in price from $300-$500. Most go around 12-18 miles per hour, fold up for easy storage and carrying. But not many have locks that prevent them from stolen or turned on by anyone other than the owner. Amazon hasn't responded to KGW's inquiry of how many have been shipped to the Portland area.

We asked commuters on Hawthorne if they'd consider buying one.

"Oh 100 percent," said one man who used the pilot program. "I hope they come back but if they don't, it's a completely reasonable and fun means to get around town."

"I think it's very flattering and I would expect it," laughed Jeremy Nelson, spokesman for Lime scooters in Portland. He's anxiously awaiting a decision on the future of shared e-scooters in the city.

A rider survey showed most commuters would have taken a car if not for the two-wheelers. But city council has more to consider than just that.

"There's general concerns over safety, over equity, over sustainability and they want to make sure these scooters are being used in a way that's good for the city," Nelson said of the Portland Bureau of Transportation which is headed up the data analysis.

By mid-January, Nelson says we should know more about when public city council meetings will happen to talk about the shared scooter program. If you have feedback, good or bad, the city wants to hear from you.