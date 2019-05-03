PORTLAND, Ore. — There's a chance for more snow in the Portland area this week.

KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill says the metro area could see "a dusting" early Wednesday morning in areas where temperatures dip below 32 degrees. He says the best chance of more than snow flurries will be south and east of Portland.

"Cascade foothill communities may see an inch or two before daytime temperatures warm to 40 degrees," said Hill. "For Portland, Wednesday may begin with temps just above freezing, but this will be a close call for light snow amounts and icy roadways."

Any early snow will quickly melt during the day as snow levels rise to 2,000 feet, according to Hill.

A second chance of early snow showers is in the forecast Thursday.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the 3rd coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees back on Feb. 27.

So when will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

