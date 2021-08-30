Man rescued after spending 5 days stuck in Central Oregon Coast dunes

According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old man fell off a dune and injured his neck and back while hiking on the John Dellenback Trail.

LAKESIDE, Oregon — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man on Saturday after he spent five days stranded in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in the town of Lakeside.

According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the 54-year-old man, who has not been identified, fell off a dune and injured his neck and back while hiking on the John Dellenback Trail. The man also suffered from dehydration. The sheriff's office said a group of hikers came across him and called 911.

Crews with the Lakeside Fire Department and Lower Umqua Ambulance were able to find the man and provide medical aid. The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter because the man was in an area not easily accessible to all-terrain vehicles. He was airlifted to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, but the sheriff's office has not released any further details about his condition.