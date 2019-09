PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police had to lay down multiple spike bars to stop a dump truck being driven recklessly down I-5 and Barbur Blvd.

The truck, as it drove, dumped gravel on the road on southbound I-5 and up and down Barbur Blvd. It is being cleaned up by officials.

According to police, SW Barbur Blvd. is blocked north of Capitol Highway. There is not yet a timeline for when the road will reopen.