ALOHA, Ore. — A 20-year-old man under the influence of drugs and alcohol drove his BMW onto some train tracks in Aloha, where the car became stuck and was eventually hit by a train early Friday morning, Washington County sheriff’s deputies said.

The driver got out of the car before the train arrived. He was not hurt.

Deputies said the man was driving a 2002 BMW 3-series when he blew through a T-intersection and ended up on the tracks near Southwest 173rd Avenue and Shaw Street.

A short time later, a Western Railroad train with two engines and 33 cars crashed into the car and pushed it about 15 feet. Deputies responded to reports of the crash around 3:30 a.m.

The driver was cited for DUII. Deputies believe he had a combination of drugs and alcohol in his system but said toxicology results are pending. His name was not immediately released.

The car was towed off the tracks.

