Duckworth Dock reinvented as arguably the best swimming hole in Portland

It was named after a much-loved Portland Trail Blazer. Still, Kevin Duckworth Memorial Dock in downtown Portland seemed to go almost unloved until recently.

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's something we're going to be seeing a lot more of these days - people jumping off and swimming around the Kevin Duckworth Memorial Dock.

"You come down here on a summer's day, sometimes you'll see as many as 20 or 30 people are here," said John Lake, referring to the Duckworth Dock.

The dock has floated along the Willamette River's east side, just south of the Steel Bridge for more than 20 years.

It's was named after the beloved Portland Trail Blazer who was well known for his love of boating and fishing.

Ironically, for years, fishing was not allowed on the dock. Only motorized boats were supposed to use it.

In fact, its initial purpose was to attract boaters downtown.

"The original idea of the dock was really for a water taxi that they hoped would be built," explained Willie Levenson, Ringleader of Human Access Project.

But the dock ended up attracting more transient boats than recreational, along with vandals.

At one point, the city was about to move the dock down to Swan Island.

"Competing interests developed," explained Levenson.

Human Access Project fought the move and won.

The group had a vision for the dock that six years later is becoming a reality.

The city has opened the 300-foot long dock to boating, fishing and yes, swimming.

"On the inside you have protected swimming," pointed out Levenson.

"It's a really nice aspect for those who feel nervous about people with boats with large wakes," said Lake.

New swimming ladders make getting in and out of the water much easier.

"It's nice to have something to hold onto," said Lake.

"It took six years to get approval for 8 ladders and less than four hours to install them," said Levenson.

Human Access Project also has plans to put in bike racks along the esplanade and add more swim ladders to create diving platforms.