WCSO: Drunk driver hits, injures deputy arresting separate DUII suspect in Aloha

The deputy was standing outside her patrol car when a drunk driving suspect struck and injured her. She is recovering at home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Washington County deputy was injured after being hit by a drunk driving suspect while arresting a separate DUII suspect in Aloha early Saturday morning.

Two deputies were wrapping up a DUII investigation on Southwest 185th Avenue near Blanton Street when the crash happened around 3 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

One deputy was placing a woman in the back of a patrol car for drunk driving when another DUII driver rear-ended the patrol car. The deputy was thrown about 6 feet and was transported to a hospital for treatment. She is recovering at home, WCSO said.

The second deputy was able to get out of the driver's path and was not hurt.

The Beaverton Police Department arrested the second driver for DUII. His name has not been released.