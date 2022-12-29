Drones, light show to accompany first in-person Space Needle fireworks display since 2019

The event will be the first in-person New Year's Eve celebration at the Space Needle since the beginning of the pandemic.

SEATTLE — For the first in-person New Year's at the Needle celebration since 2019, a unique new element will complement the fireworks show: hundreds of drones.

Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone light show provider, will launch 200 drones around the Space Needle during the show, which will display light formations in the sky, aiming to add "expression and color" to one of the world's largest structurally launched fireworks displays, according to the Space Needle.

"We love to see the crowds come out and just enjoy the spectacle. There's nothing like seeing it in person, fireworks exploding off the needle, lights exploding, and then this year of course drones flying as tall as the Space Needle right next to it in those formations," said Randy Coté, chief marketing officer at the Space Needle.

The drones will fly between 200 and 600 feet above the ground, directly north of the Space Needle. The countdown to New Year's will also be formed by the drones, Coté said.

The music accompanying the show will encompass the biggest cultural moments of the past year, including the biggest hits of 2022.

"It's our 31st New Year's at the Needle so we're going into that fourth decade of the celebration, and the Space Needle stands for innovation and forward-thinking so drones perfectly align with that," Coté said.

KING 5 Evening’s Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell and Saint Bryan will host the New Year's at the Needle show from T-Mobile Park. Viewers can watch live on KING 5 or KONG, or stream live on king5.com, KING 5's YouTube channel, the KING 5 app or on KING 5+. New Year's at the Needle will be airing live starting at 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

For those attending the event in person, there will be hourly light shows beginning at 10 p.m. According to the Space Needle's website, the shows will be best seen from the Seattle Center campus grounds.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Space Needle’s exclusive partner, T-Mobile, will sponsor the West Coast’s premier New Year’s Eve celebration.

How to watch with KING 5+

KING 5+ is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

On Roku:

Search KING 5

Click ‘Add Channel’ button to download

On Amazon Fire TV: