BEAVERTON, Ore. -- There’s a big dip that spans all lanes of the Tualatin Valley Highway just west of 153rd Avenue.

KGW News viewers tell us that the bump has been there for months and that it’s slowly getting worse. The bump causes drivers to bottom out and if struck hard enough it could lead to expensive car repairs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation insists the road is safe while they repair an aging culvert they say is causing the TV-Hwy bump.

Chris is always looking for new topics for the driving me crazy series. This was a response to several viewer emails.

