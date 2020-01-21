PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver who police said was intoxicated plowed into an elderly woman in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon, badly crushing her legs.

The victim's injuries are "extremely severe," a police spokesman told KGW Monday night.

Portland Police were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash in the 4800 block of Southeast Steele Street at 1:18 p.m.

They found a 75-year-old woman had been crushed between two cars.

The victim had been standing behind her parked car on one side of Steele Street, getting items out of her trunk.

Another car had run into the victim and her car, pinning her and causing traumatic injuries to her legs. The victim was hospitalized.

The driver, Hayley R. Jean, 35, of Portland, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assault in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (Drugs), Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment.