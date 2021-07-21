x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver wanted after 2 ejected in NE Portland hit-and-run crash

Police said a driver appears to have pushed another car into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash that left two people with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
A hit-and-run driver caused a serious injury crash on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 114th Avenue on July 21, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were critically injured and a third suffered two broken legs in a head-on crash in Northeast Portland on Wednesday. A third vehicle that apparently caused the crash left the scene before officers arrived. 

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Northeast Glisan Street near 114th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). 

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe a driver struck a vehicle and pushed it into oncoming traffic, causing it to collide head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. 

Two men were ejected from one of the vehicles and suffered life-threatening injuries. An adult male driver in another vehicle suffered two broken legs. All three victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. 

Police have not released any information about the hit-and-run suspect believed to have caused the crash but said they may be facing assault charges. 

Northeast Glisan Street was closed from 112th to 114th avenues for the investigation. 

Related Articles