Driver wanted after 2 ejected in NE Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were critically injured and a third suffered two broken legs in a head-on crash in Northeast Portland on Wednesday. A third vehicle that apparently caused the crash left the scene before officers arrived.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Northeast Glisan Street near 114th Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe a driver struck a vehicle and pushed it into oncoming traffic, causing it to collide head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Two men were ejected from one of the vehicles and suffered life-threatening injuries. An adult male driver in another vehicle suffered two broken legs. All three victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police have not released any information about the hit-and-run suspect believed to have caused the crash but said they may be facing assault charges.