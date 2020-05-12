Driver survives after car goes over cliff in Columbia River Gorge

Despite the car coming to rest 400 feet down an embankment, the driver sustained non-life threatening injures.

CORBETT, Ore. — A person was taken to the hospital after their car went over the edge of a viewpoint area in the Columbia River Gorge

According to Corbett Fire, a car went over the edge of the cliff at Women's Forum State Scenic Viewpoint, an outlook area about 10 miles west of Multnomah Falls, and landed upside down against a tree.

The car came to rest approximately 400 feet down an embankment. The driver was pulled from the wreckage and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries despite the extensive damage to their vehicle.