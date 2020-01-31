SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A driver sat on the roof of his car for hours waiting to be rescued after crashing into Scappoose Creek early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The driver went off Highway 30 and into the creek sometime between 1 and 2 a.m., according to Jeff Pricher of the Scappoose Fire Department.

The car was in the middle of the creek and under a bridge when crews arrived just before 5 a.m.

Scappoose Fire Battalion One

A swift water crew from the Scappoose and Columbia River fire departments was able to rescue the driver. Oregon State Police said they would investigate the crash later Friday.

Traffic on Highway 30 will be slow for a few hours while rescuers and the tow company work together to remove the vehicle, Pricher said Friday morning.

RELATED: Crews hope to reopen closed section of West Burnside by Monday

RELATED: Washington County closes flooded roads following heavy rain