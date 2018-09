YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — An 81-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Yamhill County.

The crash occurred on Highway 22W, near milepost 20, at around 5 p.m. A 1992 Peterbilt truck, driven by Ronald Lee Taylor, of La Grande, went off the road and struck a tree, according to Oregon State Police.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said it appears Taylor suffered a medical event, which led to him driving the vehicle off the road. An investigation is ongoing.

