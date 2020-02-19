HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A driver was killed in a T-bone crash near the Kings Way Christian School on Northeast 78th Street Tuesday night.

Clark County Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel responded at 7:30 p.m. to the report of a two-vehicle collision in the 3600 block of Northeast 78th.

Police said Carolyn Clark-Bennett, 54, of Washougal was hit as she pulled out of the school parking lot onto the street.

Her Ford Flex drove directly into the path of a westbound Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Kierstan Cormican of Battle Ground.

Medical personnel were unable to resuscitate Clark-Bennett at the scene.

Cormican was transported to area hospitals with injuries, as were three passengers in Clark-Bennett's Ford Flex. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A Clark County Sheriff's Office official said that this is the third serious collision they've responded to in that area in about the last three months.

Another driver was killed in a collision with an ambulance in the same block on January 21.

Cormican has been very cooperative with law enforcement, police said, and no charges have been filed.

This collision is under active investigation by the CCSO Traffic Unit.