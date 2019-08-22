PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Portland Wednesday evening.

The crash, involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer, occurred on northbound I-5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit. Portland Fire & Rescue believes it was the semi-truck driver who was killed.

The fire was put out.

Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Portland on Aug. 21, 2019

Tristan Bradford

As of 10:45 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed at Southwest Barbur Boulevard. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to be lengthy. Latest traffic alerts on TripCheck