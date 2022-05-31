Driver killed in crash in Northeast Portland

Portland police said the vehicle crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died in a single vehicle crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Around 5:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street. The vehicle appeared to have left the road and crashed into a power pole, PPB said in a news release.

Police did not explain why the vehicle left the road and the driver has not been identified.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. During the investigation, police closed Northeast 102nd Avenue, just south of Northeast Prescott Street.

In 2015 the Portland Bureau of Transportation started a Vision Zero program aiming to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the city by 2025. Last year alone 63 people died in traffic crashes, the highest number in about three decades.

Anyone with information about the crash in Northeast Portland is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-144599, or call (503)823-2103.