PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver crashed a car into the Linton Community Center in Northwest Portland on Christmas Day.

The crash caused a brief natural gas leak in the area. A Northwest Natural crew arrived and turned off the gas.

Firefighters did not find any gas inside the community center.

The driver was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately released.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

MORE: Search continues for woman missing in Washington County; boyfriend taken into custody

MORE: Boy, 11, dies in crash near Long Beach, Wash.; 3 family members injured