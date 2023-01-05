Woman and child hospitalized after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

Forest Grove police said the woman was life flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The driver of a vehicle struck a woman who was pushing a young child in a stroller in Forest Grove on Thursday morning, according to the Forest Grove Police Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street around 6:50 a.m. Forest Grove police said the woman was life flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken in an ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries.

Forest Grove police said they are not releasing the names of the woman and child at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Forest Grove police has not released the name of the driver and did not say whether they are facing any criminal charges.

The Forest Grove Police Department and members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash. Officials have not provided any further details surrounding what led up to the crash.

Forest Grove police is asking anyone who thinks they may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 503-992-3260.