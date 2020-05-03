WHEATLAND, Ore — A driver’s vehicle went off a ferry ramp and into the Willamette River north of Salem on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews are looking for the submerged vehicle at Wheatland Ferry, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The driver has also not been found.

Authorities said the 911 call came in around 4 p.m.

By 6 p.m., the sheriff's office said the operation was being treated as a recovery.

Rescuers plan to search until dark Wednesday night and resume Thursday morning.

Wheatland Ferry is located about 14 miles north of Salem.

This story will be updated.

