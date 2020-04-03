PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver crashed into tree along Southwest Naito Parkway late Wednesday morning.

Portland police closed southbound Naito traffic at Southwest Market Street and northbound traffic at Southwest Harrison Street.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near Harrison Street.

The condition of the driver and any potential passengers was not immediately released.

The police bureau's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

