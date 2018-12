ST HELENS, Ore. — A driver crashed into an apartment building in St. Helens on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at around 7:15 a.m. in the area of South 16th Street and Cowlitz Street.

The driver was taken to a Portland hospital with serious injuries, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

A resident was not harmed but is displaced due to damages to the building, fire officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

A driver crashed into a St. Helens apartment on Dec. 15, 2018

Columbia River Fire & Rescue