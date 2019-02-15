BALM GROVE, Ore. — A driver trying to elude Washington County sheriff's deputies crashed into Gales Creek on Friday morning. A rescue is underway for a passenger who is stuck in the vehicle.

The car went into the creek in the 55900 block of Highway 6, northwest of Forest Grove.

Dashcam video from Kellon Obrist (below) showed the car moving at a high speed and crashing into the creek.

The driver is out of the partially submerged car, according to a tweet from Forest Grove Fire.

The sheriff's office said the chase began in the North Plains area, and deputies began pursuing the suspect when the vehicle entered their jurisdiction.

Authorities have closed Highway 6 and said the closure could last for several hours.