Driver injures 1, shoots 1 while fleeing N. Portland head-on crash

Police are searching for a male suspect and a female accomplice in connection to the incident.

PORTLAND, Ore — A driver caused a head-on crash that seriously injured one person in North Portland, then ran away on foot and shot a bystander who tried to stop him, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The scene unfolded about 5:25 p.m. Thursday at North Columbia Boulevard and Vancouver Avenue.

Police said they initially got a call about a two-car crash. As they drove to the accident site, they heard that a person was shooting a gun.

PPB identified the shooter as a male suspect who was driving an SUV when he caused the crash, causing serious, life-threatening injuries to the other driver.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away with a female passenger, police said. As bystanders tried to stop him, he shot one of them in the arm.

The suspect and his female accomplice have not been located as of late Thursday night, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay. The condition of the injured driver was not immediately available.

Columbia Boulevard was closed in both directions at Vancouver Avenue as police investigated the incident.